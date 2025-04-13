ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Gupta Flags Off Walkathon As Part Of Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Education Minister Ashish Sood pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar during a Walkathon 2025 event organised on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary at Delhi Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a walkathon from the Vidhan Sabha here on Sunday to honour the legacy of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary falls on April 14.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the Delhi government is committed to working in line with Dr Ambedkar's principles to ensure equality, access to quality education and healthcare for every citizen. Gupta said Babasaheb's teachings "are not just meant to be remembered, they are meant to be lived".

"Babasaheb gave us ideals that no one else could give. We pay our deepest respect to him today. We want every child in Delhi to not only remember him but to understand and live his vision," she added.