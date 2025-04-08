ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Gets Another Secretary, IAS Officer Vikas Anand

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Vikas Anand, with experience of working in key departments, has been appointed as the Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. An order in this regard was issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle after BJP government came to power in February, 2005-batch IAS officer Madhu Rani Teotia was appointed as the secretary to Delhi CM. Anand, a 2002-batch IAS officer is the second Secretary to the CM.

Anand studied electrical engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi and then did MTech from IIT, Delhi. Anand has served important roles in the erstwhile Arvind Kejriwal government. In the first term of the Aam Aadmi Party government, he was posted as special secretary in the education department and considered to be close to the then education minister Manish Sisodia. He held the post of additional chief secretary in the Delhi Jal Board. Also, he was posted in the health department.