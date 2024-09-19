ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM-Designate Atishi's Swearing-In On Sept 21, Mukesh Ahlawat Among 5 To Take Oath

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Five ministers will be sworn in along with Atishi on Saturday. These include, four ministers of Arvind Kejriwal government who have retained their posts and a new entrant, Mukesh Ahlawat.

Atishi and Mukesh Ahlawat (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi will be sworn in on September 21 along with five ministers, including Mukesh Ahlawat, a new entrant in the cabinet.

The remaining four, namely Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Imran Hussain, who were ministers in Arvind Kejriwal government have been retained.

Ahlawat, an MLA from Sultanpuri, belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and will replace Rajkumar Anand.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement that Atishi will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday and other ministers will also take oath with her.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sent Kejriwal's resignation to President Droupadi Murmu along with the proposal to form the government.

Earlier, Atishi staked claim to form the government at a meeting with the LG after Kejriwal submitted his resignation from the CM's post at Raj Niwas on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, LG sent both the proposals to the President for approval. In a communication to Murmu, the LG proposed September 21 as the date for Atishi's swearing-in. This file was also sent to the Union Home Ministry.

Atishi will be the third woman CM of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit

Atishi's cabinet

  • Atishi (CM)
  • Gopal Rai (minister)
  • Kailash Gehlot (minister)
  • Saurabh Bhardwaj (minister)
  • Imran Hussain (minister)
  • Mukesh Ahlawat (minister)

TAGGED:

