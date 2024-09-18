What Do You Know About Delhi CM-Designate Atishi's UP Connection?

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Atishi, a prominent AAP leader, who is set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, has a strong connection with Uttar Pradesh as she is the state's daughter-in-law.
Atishi's husband, Praveen Singh, an ex-IITian hails from Anantpur village from Mirzapur district and is the only son of former ICAR president and ex-BHU vice chancellor Prof Punjab Singh. Her in-laws are known as one of the most educated families of the area and are voters of the Majhawa assembly constituency of Mirzapur.
Praveen and Atishi tied the knot in 2004:
Atishi spent seven years in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh and worked for an NGO there. It was while working in the NGO that she met Praveen.
Atishi's husband is an ex-IITian:
Atishi's husband belongs to a Punjabi Rajput family. He is working as a researcher with the Sadbhavna Institute of Public Policy. He graduated from IIT, Delhi and then studied at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has worked in the corporate sector for eight years.
After working in US consultancy firms, he entered the field of social service. He has been associated with AAP from the beginning but refrains from making headlines or participating in discussions. Also, he maintains a low profile on the social media.
Her father-in-law was former VC of BHU:
Atishi's father-in-law, Prof. Punjab Singh, is former Vice Chancellor of Benaras Hindu University (BHU), who started his career as an assistant professor. He also held the post of secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
It was Prof. Singh who had established BHU's south campus in Barkachha of the district. He had visited the campus for the first time on May 30, 2005 at Barkachha, 10 km from the district headquarters, and had performed the Bhoomi Pujan in 2006. This place was named Rajiv Gandhi Southern Campus and today, students from rural areas are receiving education at the campus spread over 2700 acres.
Read more