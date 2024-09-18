ETV Bharat / state

What Do You Know About Delhi CM-Designate Atishi's UP Connection?

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Atishi, a prominent AAP leader, who is set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, has a strong connection with Uttar Pradesh as she is the state's daughter-in-law.

Atishi's husband, Praveen Singh, an ex-IITian hails from Anantpur village from Mirzapur district and is the only son of former ICAR president and ex-BHU vice chancellor Prof Punjab Singh. Her in-laws are known as one of the most educated families of the area and are voters of the Majhawa assembly constituency of Mirzapur.

Praveen and Atishi tied the knot in 2004:

Atishi spent seven years in a remote village in Madhya Pradesh and worked for an NGO there. It was while working in the NGO that she met Praveen.

Atishi's husband is an ex-IITian:

Atishi's husband belongs to a Punjabi Rajput family. He is working as a researcher with the Sadbhavna Institute of Public Policy. He graduated from IIT, Delhi and then studied at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has worked in the corporate sector for eight years.