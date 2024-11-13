Delhi: CM Atishi Resolves Citizen's Complaint, Repairs Streetlights In Lajpat Nagar Following X Post

New Delhi: Atishi, the Chief Minister of Delhi, is making strides with her dynamic and pro-public approach to addressing public grievances and complaints. The latest instance is the quick resolution of a complaint by a resident regarding defunct street lights on the Lajpat Nagar ring road.

The post highlighted the issue of non-functional streetlights on September 24, 2024, and tagged CM Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and the Delhi PWD Department.

“Street lights on entire stretch of street scaping project of Delhi Govt at Lajpat Nagar Ring Road have been dysfunctional for months now. Location date and time are stamped on the video ⁦@LtGovDelhi⁩ ⁦@AtishiAAP⁩ ⁦@DelhiPwd⁩ ⁦⁦@our_delhi,” a user, Nakul Sharan, shared on X along with the video.

Following the post, Atishi responded quickly to the post and got the lights repaired. She shared a video of the now-functional street lights on X and thanked Nakul for bringing them to her notice. The CM also expressed hope that the complainant enjoys his drive on the now well-lit road.

“Hi Nakul! Happy to share that the lights on the Lajpat Nagar stretch of Ring Road are all working now and the road is brightly lit! Hope you enjoy your drive,” she wrote on X on Wednesday along with the video.

This is not the first incident, Atishi has continually shown her dedication to the public good. During her tenure as a minister in the Delhi administration, she was known to take initiative in solving problems.

She was appointed chief minister following the Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. Her loyalty and proximity to Kejriwal paved the way for her appointment.