‘Null And Void’: Delhi CM Atishi Questions Waqf Board Report, Triggers Row

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday wrote a letter to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, saying that the report submitted by the Delhi Waqf Board administrator IAS Ashwini Kumar must be treated as “null and void”.

She said the report was submitted without getting the approval by the Delhi government, which is “unacceptable” and negates the decisions and processes of the government.

Several opposition leaders walked out of the JPC meeting today in protest against the report.

Letter By CM Atishi To JPC Chairman On Waqf Amendment Bill (ETV Bharat)

Status Of Waqf Board Properties

According to sources, the Delhi Waqf Board owns 1,964 properties, the majority of which are mosques, many of which are over a century old.

The report also referred to the current state of these properties, which are representative of Delhi's historical history.

Delhi, which has been occupied and destroyed several times throughout history, contains several historical monuments and heritage sites. Their preservation must be safeguarded by whatever means.

Actions Taken During G-20 Summit

During the preparations for the G-20 Summit held in Delhi last year, local bodies were ordered to clear the places of encroachment. During this time, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) took action against many religious places, which led to controversy.

However, the DDA had made it clear in the Delhi High Court that it had no intention of demolishing the Waqf properties located in Mehrauli. Despite this, the Akhundji Mosque in Mehrauli was demolished without any valid notice, which caused a big uproar.

Following these events, the Central Government constituted the Waqf Amendment Joint Committee, which sought information related to the Waqf Board from all the state governments. In this process, IAS Kumar submitted the report, which became the cause of controversy.