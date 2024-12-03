Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Bridges

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has reprimanded the officials for the alleged gross negligence in the construction of Nand Nagri Railway Overbridge and Railway Underbridge built between 2011 and 2015. CM Atishi expressed displeasure and said that the bridge built at a cost of about Rs 100 crores was supposed to last for 70 years but it got cracks within a few months of its construction.

The CM has ordered strict action against the officials responsible for this. Within a decade of the construction of Nand Nagri Railway Over-Bridge (ROB) and Under-Bridge (RUB), big cracks have appeared in it.

Gross negligence

In a letter written to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister has described the officers of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Public Works Department (PWD) as "grossly negligent". Along with this, these officers have also been accused of putting the lives of the public at risk and causing loss to the government treasury.

Collapsed in just a few months

The letter said, "The gross negligence of DTTDC and PWD officials who executed this faulty project not only caused huge losses to the government exchequer but also endangered the lives of hundreds of people." The average age of a flyover is more than 70 years, but these bridges now require immediate repairs in a short time, it said.

The CM's letter further stated that despite the 2019 consultation report recommending immediate replacement of the deck slab and a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles, no significant action was taken. The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to initiate an inquiry against all the officials who prepared the tender, awarded the contract and monitored the construction work as well as the third party agency that evaluated the project.