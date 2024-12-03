ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Atishi Orders Inquiry Into Cracked Nand Nagri Bridges, Alleges Corruption

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday directed an inquiry into the construction of the Nand Nagri railway over-bridge (ROB) and under-bridge (RUB), which developed major cracks within a decade of completion.

The chief minister, in a letter to the chief secretary, highlighted "gross negligence" by officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), blaming them for endangering lives and causing loss to the public exchequer.

"The gross negligence on the part of the DTTDC and PWD officials who have executed this faulty project not only caused a grave loss to the public exchequer, but also put hundreds of lives in danger," the letter said.

Built between 2011 and 2015 at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, the structures began showing significant structural distress within just a few months of completion, raising serious concerns about corruption and negligence, it added.

The letter pointed out that while the average lifespan of a flyover is more than 70 years, these bridges required urgent repairs within a short span.