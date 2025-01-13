Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi To File Nomination Today, Raises Rs 17 Lakh Through Crowdfunding

Delhi: With each passing day, politics is heating up in Delhi as the 2025 Assembly Election draws closer. Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency Atishi is set to file her nomination on Monday, kicking off her campaign for the poll battle.

Taking to X, the CM said, "I am going to file my nomination today. I will go to Kalkaji temple and take blessings of Kalka Mai. Then I would visit Giri Nagar Gurudwara, from where I will start the nomination rally."

In the last five years, I have received a lot of love from the people of Kalkaji. I am sure their blessings will remain with me, said CM Atishi.

After filing her nomination, Atishi is scheduled to take out a rally from Giri Nagar Gurudwara and cover Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Guru Ravidas Marg (Gurudwara Lane No.1), Guru Ravidas Marg (Hanuman Mandir Lane No.13), Navjivan Camp Mosque, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Shaheed Rajiv Gandhi Colony (Transit Camp), before culminating it at C-Lal Chowk Maa Anand Mai Marg.

On Sunday, the chief minister launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise Rs 40 lakh for her election expenses. Addressing a presser, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed Rs 40 lakh to fight the elections. Aam Aadmi Party has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

Later, Atishi claimed that within 10 hours, over 335 supporters contributed Rs 17 lakh. Expressing her gratitude, she said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to my crowdfunding campaign on Day 1. Over 335 well-wishers have come forward to contribute 17+ lakhs to the #DonateForAtishi campaign. This huge success is a reflection of people’s unwavering faith in the Aam Aadmi Party’s clean, honest, and transformative politics."

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 5, 2025, and Atishi will be competing against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress leader Alka Lamba for Kalkaji Assembly segment.