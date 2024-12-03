ETV Bharat / state

Over 2,000 EV 'Mohalla Buses' To Ply On Delhi Roads By 2025: Atishi

Atishi tweeted that 150 Mohalla buses will ply on Delhi roads in two weeks and 2140 such buses will connect every colony by next year.

Atishi inspects Mohalla buses at Kushak Nala depot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

New Delhi: Over 2000 Mohalla buses will ply in Delhi thereby improving last-mile connectivity, Chief Minister Atishi said after inspecting many such buses and their charging infrastructure on Tuesday.

She said that the government is working to solve the problem of last-mile connectivity in Delhi and the Mohalla bus service will help in addressing this issue. So long, Delhiites have been facing problems commuting to remote areas, where bus facility is not available. "People travel long distances by metro but when it comes to reaching their homes, they do not get any means. In such a situation, people living in remote areas of Delhi will benefit a lot from these buses," Atishi said.

"Mohalla bus trials have been conducted on two routes. I have come here to inspect charging infrastructure and other things. These buses will be on the roads of Delhi in the coming two weeks and ply in the crowded areas of Delhi. The state has always had transport issues. More than 2000 Mohalla buses will be run in Delhi to solve the issues related to last-mile connectivity".

While inspecting the charging facilities and other technical features of the Mohalla buses, Atishi discussed problems related to routes with the officials. She has assured that these buses will ply on roads very soon so that people can travel comfortably.

Taking to her X handle, Atishi said, that the Mohalla buses will be a "game changer" for last-mile connectivity in Delhi. "These 9-metre buses will be able to reach all the crowded areas where big buses cannot reach," she said after inspecting these electric low-floor Mohalla buses at Kushak Nala depot. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, these buses can run up to 200 km in just one hour of charging, she said.

"In the next 2 weeks, 150 Mohalla buses will hit the roads of Delhi and by 2025, 2140 Mohalla buses will connect every colony of Delhi. Under the guidance of @ArvindKejriwal ji, the people of Delhi have got world class public transport infrastructure in the last 10 years and this work will continue in future also," she tweeted.

TAGGED:

