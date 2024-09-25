Delhi CM Atishi Announces Hiked Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

She accused the BJP of being "anti-poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.