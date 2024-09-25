ETV Bharat / state

Delhi CM Atishi Announces Hiked Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

After swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi presented her first press conference, where she said that in Arvind Kerjiwal's regime, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers, which were "highest" in the country.

Delhi CM Atishi Announces Hiked Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

She accused the BJP of being "anti-poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

She accused the BJP of being "anti-poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ATISHIDL CM MINIMUM WAGES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.