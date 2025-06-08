Delhi CM Announces Formation Of Transgender Welfare And Empowerment Board

New Delhi: In a landmark move towards inclusive governance, Delhi's Rekha government has announced a historic step for the welfare of the transgender community. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the formation of a Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board, aimed at ensuring policy-making, implementation of welfare schemes, and grievance redressal for transgender individuals. This initiative marks a decisive shift towards justice-based governance in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while unveiling details of the board, said the decision reflects a strong resolve to build a progressive and empowered Delhi. The government, she stated, is committed to providing equal rights and opportunities to all sections of society. “This board will not only help transgender persons lead a life of dignity but also secure their rightful place in society,” she said. “It’s not a mere legal obligation, but a symbol of our deeper commitment to uphold the dignity, rights, and empowerment of the transgender community.”

Transgender persons to receive official identity certificates: The Chief Minister added that the government's vision is to make Delhi a capital where no individual faces exclusion or hardship due to their identity. The new board will be tasked with policy formulation, inter-departmental coordination, and grievance redressal for transgender persons. It will also oversee the timely issuance of identity cards and certificates. Transgender individuals will now be able to self-certify their gender identity and obtain official certificates from the District Magistrate. The government also plans to launch a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring a comfortable and dignified life for transgender citizens.

Dedicated facilities and schemes for transgender persons: Among the measures announced are the construction of separate toilets for the third gender in government buildings, creation of exclusive wards in hospitals, and provision of health services tailored to gender identity. The government also plans to roll out a transparent and online identity card application process. Sensitization campaigns in schools, colleges, and workplaces will be launched to promote awareness and inclusivity. Furthermore, temporary shelter homes, skill training programmes, and social security schemes are being lined up for the transgender community.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that true societal progress is only possible when every individual is allowed to live with dignity and self-respect. “We aspire to build a Delhi that stands as a beacon of equality, respect, and inclusiveness,” she said. The Chief Minister asserted that the BJP government’s decision reaffirms the constitutional values of justice and equality and signals a transformative step towards mainstreaming the transgender community in Delhi.