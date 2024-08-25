Delhi: Class 6 Student Mistakes Pistol for Toy, Brings It to School

New Delhi: A pistol was recovered from a schoolbag of a 10-year-old student in Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Sunday. The boy carried the pistol with him to the school, they said.

According to Dwarka district Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Singh, the incident took place at a private school in the Deepak Vihar area on Saturday, following which the Najafgarh police station received a call.

On reaching the school, the police team found that a student of Class 6 had his father's licensed pistol in his bag. The pistol was without a magazine, police said. The boy's mother, who had been called in by the school management, said her husband owned the licensed pistol.

The woman said her husband had passed away a few months ago and no one paid attention to the pistol. The boy told the police team that he thought it to be a toy, police said. The police verified the pistol's licence, found it to be valid, and determined that no cognisable offence had been carried out in the matter.

"The pistol was deposited by the boy's mother at the police storehouse the same day," police said. According to the DCP, the paperwork for the cancellation of the pistol license has been carried out. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More