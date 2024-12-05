ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Class 6 Student Died After Quarrel With Classmate, Reveals CCTV Footage; Minor Detained

Parents accompanied by locals protest outside a school against the death of a boy during a quarrel in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after the death of a class 6 student at a private school here in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained a classmate of the deceased student. Sources say that an altercation with classmates led to the death of the 12-year-old student, prompting Delhi Police to detain one of his mates.

The incident, which occurred during a morning prayer assembly, escalated when the deceased accidentally brushed shoulder with a fellow student. According to police sources, the confrontation turned violent. CCTV footage shows several students, including the detained boy, punching the victim in the face and grabbing him by the neck.

“We have the CCTV footage and are conducting a detailed investigation,” a police official said.

Family slams school admin

The victim's family has accused the school administration of trying to cover-up the incident by initially presenting it as a medical emergency. The victim's uncle claimed that they were informed about the foam coming out of the child’s mouth when he was rushed to the hospital.