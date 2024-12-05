ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Class 6 Student Died After Quarrel With Classmate, Reveals CCTV Footage; Minor Detained

A Class 6 student died after a school fight in Delhi. Police have detained deceased’s classmate and are investigating the school's role in the incident.

Parents accompanied by locals protest outside a school against the death of a boy during a quarrel in Delhi
Parents accompanied by locals protest outside a school against the death of a boy during a quarrel in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: A day after the death of a class 6 student at a private school here in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained a classmate of the deceased student. Sources say that an altercation with classmates led to the death of the 12-year-old student, prompting Delhi Police to detain one of his mates.

The incident, which occurred during a morning prayer assembly, escalated when the deceased accidentally brushed shoulder with a fellow student. According to police sources, the confrontation turned violent. CCTV footage shows several students, including the detained boy, punching the victim in the face and grabbing him by the neck.

“We have the CCTV footage and are conducting a detailed investigation,” a police official said.

Family slams school admin
The victim's family has accused the school administration of trying to cover-up the incident by initially presenting it as a medical emergency. The victim's uncle claimed that they were informed about the foam coming out of the child’s mouth when he was rushed to the hospital.

“We found out about the truth much later. The school didn’t give us the full details,” the uncle alleged. He added that the family intended to protest peacefully outside the school, but police intervened and took them to the crematorium for the child’s last rites.

The deceased student’s father expressed deep grief, saying, “We enrolled him here hoping he would make us proud one day, not to lose him like this.”

Police investigation
Delhi Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, seeking clarification from the school administration. Meanwhile, the student’s mother is reported to be in a state of shock.

Read more:

  1. Delhi Govt Issues Order To Check Arbitrary Admissions At Schools
  2. Delhi School Fight: 12-Yr-Old Boy Arrested for 'Killing' 14-Yr-Old Fellow Student

New Delhi: A day after the death of a class 6 student at a private school here in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained a classmate of the deceased student. Sources say that an altercation with classmates led to the death of the 12-year-old student, prompting Delhi Police to detain one of his mates.

The incident, which occurred during a morning prayer assembly, escalated when the deceased accidentally brushed shoulder with a fellow student. According to police sources, the confrontation turned violent. CCTV footage shows several students, including the detained boy, punching the victim in the face and grabbing him by the neck.

“We have the CCTV footage and are conducting a detailed investigation,” a police official said.

Family slams school admin
The victim's family has accused the school administration of trying to cover-up the incident by initially presenting it as a medical emergency. The victim's uncle claimed that they were informed about the foam coming out of the child’s mouth when he was rushed to the hospital.

“We found out about the truth much later. The school didn’t give us the full details,” the uncle alleged. He added that the family intended to protest peacefully outside the school, but police intervened and took them to the crematorium for the child’s last rites.

The deceased student’s father expressed deep grief, saying, “We enrolled him here hoping he would make us proud one day, not to lose him like this.”

Police investigation
Delhi Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, seeking clarification from the school administration. Meanwhile, the student’s mother is reported to be in a state of shock.

Read more:

  1. Delhi Govt Issues Order To Check Arbitrary Admissions At Schools
  2. Delhi School Fight: 12-Yr-Old Boy Arrested for 'Killing' 14-Yr-Old Fellow Student

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEATH OF BOY IN VASANT VIHAR SCHOOLDEATH OF SCHOOL STUDENT IN DELHISCHOOL STUDENT MURDER DELHIMURDER OF SCHOOL STUDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.