Delhi: Class 6 Student Died After Quarrel With Classmate, Reveals CCTV Footage; Minor Detained

New Delhi: A day after the death of a class 6 student at a private school here in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained a classmate of the deceased student. Sources say that an altercation with classmates led to the death of the 12-year-old student, prompting Delhi Police to detain one of his mates.
The incident, which occurred during a morning prayer assembly, escalated when the deceased accidentally brushed shoulder with a fellow student. According to police sources, the confrontation turned violent. CCTV footage shows several students, including the detained boy, punching the victim in the face and grabbing him by the neck.
“We have the CCTV footage and are conducting a detailed investigation,” a police official said.
Family slams school admin
The victim's family has accused the school administration of trying to cover-up the incident by initially presenting it as a medical emergency. The victim's uncle claimed that they were informed about the foam coming out of the child’s mouth when he was rushed to the hospital.
“We found out about the truth much later. The school didn’t give us the full details,” the uncle alleged. He added that the family intended to protest peacefully outside the school, but police intervened and took them to the crematorium for the child’s last rites.
The deceased student’s father expressed deep grief, saying, “We enrolled him here hoping he would make us proud one day, not to lose him like this.”
Police investigation
Delhi Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, seeking clarification from the school administration. Meanwhile, the student’s mother is reported to be in a state of shock.
Read more: