Delhi Civic Body Identifies Five Spots To Build Shelters For Aggressive Dogs

New Delhi: In line with a recent Supreme Court order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified five spots to shelter aggressive dogs. While two sites belong to the civic body, the remaining are of the Delhi government.

The identified sites include Dwarka Sector 29, Bela Road, Mudhela, Ghazipur and Bijwasan. Arrangements will be made to keep about 2,500 to 3,000 dogs at Dwarka Sector 29 and Bela Road sites, which belong to MCD, and the remaining sites will be prepared for the same number of dogs.

Councillor Bharat Gautam said officials of the engineering department will soon visit these sites for inspection to start construction work so that these centres can be readied on time. According to officials of MCD's animal department, the number of aggressive dogs in Delhi stands at 5,000. These dogs will be kept at the animal birth control centres till the new shelters come up.

Officials say all these centres will be designed in such a way that the dogs do not feel imprisoned and there is adequate space and care facilities. Special arrangements will be made separately for dogs with rabies symptoms to control infection.

The civic body will also invite dog lovers and animal activists who are willing to provide space for feeding strays, as it continues to identify designated feeding spots across all 250 wards. MCD is working on a plan to identify designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city, with regular meetings being held to map out locations across all wards, keeping them away from residential areas to avoid potential health and safety concerns.

"The work has to be done in a planned manner. Identifying safe spots in over 200 wards is not easy, so consultation with various departments and stakeholders is crucial," an MCD official said.

The civic body is also planning to involve dog lovers and animal activists in the process. "If any dog lover or animal welfare activist comes forward with land or a proper space to feed dogs, we will consider including such sites in the official list," the official added, emphasising that discussions are underway with concerned departments, including the veterinary and sanitation departments, RWAs, local representatives and residents, to ensure that the feeding points are both practical and safe.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs after vaccinations from shelters in Delhi-NCR and ordered that the canines be released after sterilisation and de-worming. It directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each municipal ward. It further observed that persons found feeding dogs on the streets in violation of these directions would attract punishment.