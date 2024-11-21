ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Chokes: IIT Kanpur Comes Up With ‘Artificial Rain’ Solution

It costs about Rs one crore to create artificial rain for an area of 100 square kilometres and needs approval from DGCA and home ministry.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kanpur: To tackle the severe pollution level coupled with the deteriorating air quality index in Delhi, IIT Kanpur has come up with a solution to create artificial rains.

"As soon as the Delhi government seeks help with the artificial rain, our team can do it. However, the Delhi government will also have to obtain approval from the directorate general of civil aviation and the home ministry for this," an administrative official of the institute said.

Experts said instead of using drones to create these rains, a specialised army aircraft brought from America is used.

While creating rain costs about Rs one crore for an area of ​​100 square kilometres, at the same time, the presence of clouds is also most important for artificial rain. If the clouds are dense and have more moisture in them, then the chances of more rain increase. Once it rains properly, the pollution level comes down for 10 to 15 days, providing much respite to the citizens.

IIT Kanpur director, Prof Manindra Agarwal, said the team is always ready to carry out artificial rain. However, it is necessary to get approval from the concerned state for this. If the Delhi government reaches out to IIT Kanpur with the demand for artificial rain, the team will be assigned the task.

