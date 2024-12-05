ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Child Missing For 2 Years Reunited With Family On Birthday

An eight-year-old went missing from his house on night of February 15, 2023. His mother lodged police complaint at NIA police station on February 17.

Representational Picture
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: An eight-year-old mentally unstable boy, missing for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on his birthday, an official said on Wednesday. The child went missing from his house here on the night of February 15, 2023. His mother lodged a police complaint at the NIA police station on February 17.

"The entire staff of the NIA police station pursued the case with unwavering determination," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said. "Extensive searches were conducted in nearby areas, bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shelter homes. Despite these efforts, no clue of the child's whereabouts could be established at the time," said the DCP.

The breakthrough came on December 3 when the child was traced to Gharonda Specialised Adoption Agency in Govind Puram in neighbouring Ghaziabad. The boy was identified by his parents and reunited with them after completing all legal formalities. The emotional moment coincided with the child's birthday on December 3, making the occasion even more special, police said.

New Delhi: An eight-year-old mentally unstable boy, missing for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on his birthday, an official said on Wednesday. The child went missing from his house here on the night of February 15, 2023. His mother lodged a police complaint at the NIA police station on February 17.

"The entire staff of the NIA police station pursued the case with unwavering determination," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said. "Extensive searches were conducted in nearby areas, bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shelter homes. Despite these efforts, no clue of the child's whereabouts could be established at the time," said the DCP.

The breakthrough came on December 3 when the child was traced to Gharonda Specialised Adoption Agency in Govind Puram in neighbouring Ghaziabad. The boy was identified by his parents and reunited with them after completing all legal formalities. The emotional moment coincided with the child's birthday on December 3, making the occasion even more special, police said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHILD MISSING CASECHILD REUNITED WITH FAMILYDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.