Delhi CM Gupta Warns Of Police Action Against Slum Demolition Rumourmongers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent houses to their inhabitants.

CM Rekha Gupta said that those spreading misinformation about slum demolition in Delhi will face police action
File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that those spreading "rumour" about slum demolitions in the city will face police action. Gupta, who held a meeting on illegal demolitions, also asserted that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent houses to their inhabitants.

She also stated that no street vendors with the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme documents will be displaced from their locations, according to a statement. The ruling BJP is facing a lot of criticism from opposition parties over the demolition of the Madrasi camp slum in south Delhi.

"The chief minister stated that some individuals are spreading misinformation about slum demolitions, whereas the government has assured that no slum will be demolished without providing permanent housing to the residents," the statement said. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours, it said.

During the meeting, Gupta directed officials to maintain sewage, drainage, drinking water, roads, street lighting, community toilets, and waste management in slum clusters. "It is our responsibility to ensure they receive the same facilities as other city residents. Our goal is not just redevelopment but also improving their quality of life," she said.

The redevelopment of all slum clusters in Delhi will be carried out in a phased manner, said.

