Delhi CM Gupta Warns Of Police Action Against Slum Demolition Rumourmongers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that those spreading "rumour" about slum demolitions in the city will face police action. Gupta, who held a meeting on illegal demolitions, also asserted that no slums would be demolished without providing permanent houses to their inhabitants.

She also stated that no street vendors with the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme documents will be displaced from their locations, according to a statement. The ruling BJP is facing a lot of criticism from opposition parties over the demolition of the Madrasi camp slum in south Delhi.

"The chief minister stated that some individuals are spreading misinformation about slum demolitions, whereas the government has assured that no slum will be demolished without providing permanent housing to the residents," the statement said. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours, it said.