Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital. Gupta had taken along some documents with her and shared those with the PM. The documents pertained to how the Centre's schemes have brought development in the capital and how the Delhi government is implementing those.

Sources said the CM expressed her gratitude to the Central government for setting up Central Vista, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Museum, Rapid Rail, Tunnel Road and Highway network in Delhi and the benefits that Delhiites are getting from these initiatives.

"Today I had the good fortune of having a cordial meeting with the honorable Prime Minister, Mr. @narendramodi ji. I always get inspiration from the visionary leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister to serve Delhi and its people with new energy and new resolve. We are committed with full sincerity that inspired by your vision, we will take Delhi to new heights of development. My heartfelt thanks for giving your valuable time," the Delhi CM said in a post on X.

Gupta has also informed the PM about the impact of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the central-sponsored schemes that were offered to the people during the Delhi government's first 100 days of governance.

The previous meeting between the Delhi CM and PM Modi was on June 5, when the latter had planted a 'sindoor' sapling at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Today's meeting comes at a time when the BJP-led Central government is celebrating its first anniversary in its third term. On this occasion, CMs of non-BJP states and state party presidents are promoting the 11-year tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government across the country.