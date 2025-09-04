Delhi CBI Raids Jabalpur Ordnance Factory, DGM Deepak Lamba Detained Over Corruption Allegations

Jabalpur: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi carried out major raid at an Ordnance Factory here in Khamaria area of Madhya Pradesh and detained the factory's Deputy General Manager over corruption charges linked to his relative's firm.

The concerned DGM Deepak Lamba has been accused of illegally awarding contracts to a relative's company.

As per the officials, Wednesday evening, simultaneous raids were carried out at four places including Lamba's house and office in Nagpur, Delhi and Jabalpur. During the search, officials recovered several incriminating documents and digital evidence during the searches, while DGM Lamba, who was posted in the factory, was taken into custody.

Officials said Lamba has been accused of misusing his position while working earlier in Nagpur, where he allegedly extended illegal benefits to a privately-owned firm belonging to his relative. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged by Vigilance Officer of Ordnance Factory Ambazari in Nagpur.

According to CBI, Lamba was transferred from Ordnance Factory Ambazari in Nagpur to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh just two months ago. Before his transfer, he allegedly awarded a supply contract to his relative Mohit Tholia's firm and even issued an 'experience certificate' to it in an illegal manner. Investigation further revealed that some of his relatives are partners in the firm, and he transferred money to it multiple times by flouting all rules and regulations.

The CBI team stayed in Jabalpur for two days, examined documents on Wednesday, quizzed Lamba and then took him to Delhi for further investigation.

The agency informed that in Jabalpur, raid was conducted at Ordnance Factory Khamaria complex, which houses Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Vehicle Factory Khamaria, Gun Carriage Factory Khamaria and Grey Iron Foundry Ordnance Factory. These factories, established during British rule in 1942, have been vital for producing essential equipment for the Indian Army, officials said.

While investigation is underway, CBI has not yet revealed what specific materials or services Lamba procured from his relative's firm, nor has shared any details on the scale of alleged corruption.