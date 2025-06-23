ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Businesses Get Major Relief As Police Licensing Gets Scrapped For Seven Sectors

New Delhi: In a move to increase the ease of doing business in the country’s capital and to boost businesses, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the removal of the requirement for police licenses for seven categories of businesses. These include hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums.

According to the LG’s directive, the Delhi Police has been instructed to issue an immediate notification to the public, detailing the scrapping of the licensing requirements under the Delhi Police Act, 1978.

Licensing Now Under Civic Bodies

Calling it a reflection of the BJP Government’s visionary thinking and positive administrative approach, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, welcomed the move. She stated that the responsibility for regulating these businesses has now shifted from the police to civic authorities such as the MCD, NDMC, and other relevant departments.

Authorities also acknowledged that the previous system created regulatory overlaps, as bodies like the MCD, NDMC, and Cantonment Board already had their own rules governing these businesses. This dual oversight was seen as an impediment to business efficiency.

CM Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and LG Saxena for their roles in facilitating this reform.

A Step Toward ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’

Emphasising that the decision aligns with the Centre’s long-standing principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and the broader agenda of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, Gupta highlighted that apartfrom simplifying administrative processes for both businesses and civic bodies, this move also allows the police to focus on their core law and order responsibilities.

Calling it a perfect example of Centre-State coordination and public-oriented policymaking, CM Gupta stated that “In a high-pressure metropolis like Delhi, freeing the police from non-core tasks is a practical governance step, reflecting clear and strong leadership from the Centre.”