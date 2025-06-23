Delhi Businesses Get Major Relief As Police Licensing Gets Scrapped For Seven Sectors

New Delhi: In a move to increase the ease of doing business in the country’s capital and to boost businesses, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the removal of the requirement for police licenses for seven categories of businesses. These include hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums.
According to the LG’s directive, the Delhi Police has been instructed to issue an immediate notification to the public, detailing the scrapping of the licensing requirements under the Delhi Police Act, 1978.
Licensing Now Under Civic Bodies
Calling it a reflection of the BJP Government’s visionary thinking and positive administrative approach, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, welcomed the move. She stated that the responsibility for regulating these businesses has now shifted from the police to civic authorities such as the MCD, NDMC, and other relevant departments.
Authorities also acknowledged that the previous system created regulatory overlaps, as bodies like the MCD, NDMC, and Cantonment Board already had their own rules governing these businesses. This dual oversight was seen as an impediment to business efficiency.
CM Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and LG Saxena for their roles in facilitating this reform.
A Step Toward ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’
Emphasising that the decision aligns with the Centre’s long-standing principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and the broader agenda of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, Gupta highlighted that apartfrom simplifying administrative processes for both businesses and civic bodies, this move also allows the police to focus on their core law and order responsibilities.
Calling it a perfect example of Centre-State coordination and public-oriented policymaking, CM Gupta stated that “In a high-pressure metropolis like Delhi, freeing the police from non-core tasks is a practical governance step, reflecting clear and strong leadership from the Centre.”
Business Community Welcomes Reform
Applauding the move, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) called it a significant relief for the capital’s business community. Noting that businesses were previously burdened with obtaining multiple licenses from various departments such as the MCD, DPCC, Fire Department, GST, and Excise, the CTI Chairman, Brijesh Goyal, said that the added requirement for a separate police license was redundant and cumbersome, adding to the difficulty of initiating a business.
Goyal recalled that hotel and guest house owners had recently met with Delhi’s Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa under CTI’s leadership to demand the scrapping of police licensing. Minister Sirsa had assured them he would raise the issue with the LG and work to simplify the regulatory framework.
Court Observations And National Precedents
The LG’s order specifically cites the objective of promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by removing redundant controls and draws upon observations by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. The courts had earlier stated that the job and priority of the police should be law enforcement and not regulatory licensing.
In this context, it was also noted that this requirement of police licensing has already been abolished in many other states, such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.
Industry To Thank The Government
The CTI announced that representatives from the sectors plan to meet Industry Minister Sirsa next week to express their gratitude for the reform. “This decision will create a more business-friendly atmosphere in Delhi and support the broader goal of making the capital a hub for entrepreneurship and enterprise,” said Goyal.
