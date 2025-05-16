Delhi Bus Conductors In Trouble Due To Ticket Number Error, Union Complains

New Delhi: A technical glitch in the ticket numbering system has landed conductors of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in trouble. The employees union has sought a through investigation into the problem.

Around 41 lakh passengers commute in buses on the roads of Delhi daily and lakhs of tickets are sold. Recently, a ticket printing problem has come to light where some numbers go missing from the middle of a number series resulting which, the number of tickets sold erroneously appears to be more than the actual passenger count. Although this does not cause any problem to the commuters, the role of conductors has been brought under the scanner. The DTC Employees Unity Union has raised this problem on social media.

Lalit Chaudhary, president of the union said many complaints of ticket misprinting have surfaced. "When the ticket numbers are matched during checking, a difference is detected in the tickets sold and passenger count. In such a situation, the conductors are asked for an explanation. We will formally lodge a complaint and the issue needs to be fixed so that the conductor is not held accountable for someone else's negligence. Many times conductors are unable to give the right answer because this is not their fault but a technical issue involved in the printing process. Thus, conductors not only face mental stress but their jobs are also in danger," he said.

The union has shared several videos on social media, where the mistake in numbering of tickets can be clearly seen. Chaudhary said many conductors have been served notices due to this reason, which is completely unjust. The DTC Employees Unity Union demands a thorough investigation into this technical glitch and no conductor should be blamed till the problem is resolved. He has also suggested that the ticketing system should be gradually digitalised to rule out such errors.

Currently, more than 7500 buses ply on Delhi roads but very few commuters go for digital tickets. Travel for women is free but they have to collect pink tickets from the conductor. For children aged up to five years, travel is free and those between 5 and 12 years are charged half-ticket. Many passengers also travel with MST pass.