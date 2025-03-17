Traders From 30 Nations To Participate In Build India Expo To Be Held In Delhi From March 19 To 21

Kanpur: Ambassadors, trade commissioners and traders from around 30 countries will participate in the Build India Expo 2025, to be held at Delhi from March 19 to 21.

The Expo will be organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and will feature products selected under 'One District One Product' scheme. National General Secretary of Indian Industries Association Alok Agarwal said entrepreneurs from Kanpur will also participate in the event. It is expected that the Expo will compensate for losses sustained by businessmen due to the Russia-Ukraine war, earthquake in Turkey, Red Sea dispute and other incidents in the last few years.

Ministers from the Central and state governments, top officials of MSME and Industries departments will also be present. Agarwal said entrepreneurs participating in the Expo will have to bear the expenses of the stall and others on their own. However, after the Expo is over, 75 per cent of the amount spent by the entrepreneurs will be refunded by IIA. He said a startup pavilion will be set up at the Expo in which more than 20 students of IIT Roorkee will display their entrepreneurial ventures.

Leather purses, bags, belts, shoes, spices, textile products, engineering goods, plastic products, bakery products and steel products will be displayed in the Expo. Former National President of IIA Sunil Vaishya said the Expo will provide a major platform for entrepreneurs from Kanpur which is known for its industries. Businessmen from countries like Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh will participate in the Expo, he said.