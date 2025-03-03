Delhi Budget 2025-26 To Be Tabled Between March 24-26, Govt Seeks Suggestions From Citizens

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the budget for 'Viksit Delhi' for 2025-26 will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26 and prior to which, an email ID and WhatsApp number were released, where citizens can send their suggestions.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said Delhi government is committed towards progress, welfare and all-round development of all sections of the society, keeping in mind the goal of fulfilling aspirations of all citizens.

"To accelerate the pace of development of Delhi, the government will try to include suggestions from all sections of the society. This budget will be people's budget for Viksit Delhi. We will fulfill all the promises made to the citizens. Time is very less and there is a lot of work to do. It has been 10 days since the government was formed. Our government has not taken a single day off. The secretariat is working even on Saturdays and Sundays and work will continue at same pace in the future as well," she said.

She said a meeting will be held with the representatives from different women's organisations on March 5 and then traders and stakeholders from the education sector have been called on March 6. Their suggestions will be noted down, she added. Also, ministers and MLAs will meet the youth and all citizens of Delhi to seek their suggestions.

The Delhi government released email ID, viksitdelhibudget-25@delhi.gov.in, and WhatsApp number 9999962025, for people to send their suggestions.

The chief minister said issues, including financial assistance to women, expansion of health services, promotion of public transport, reduction of pollution, jobs, better education system, food, welfare of senior citizens, cleaning of Yamuna river, continuation of welfare schemes, that were made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will be fulfilled by the Delhi government.