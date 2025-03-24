Delhi Budget Session Starts With 'Kheer' Ceremony; 'Symbolises Sweetness Of Development', Says CM

New Delhi: The five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday with a 'Kheer' ceremony, with BJP leaders saying that "sweetness symbolises progress".

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will on Tuesday table the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years.

Taking part in the 'Kheer' ceremony on Delhi Assembly premises, she said for the first time in the Delhi Assembly's history, such a ceremony was held ahead of the budget presentation.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi budget after 27 years. Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years. To mark this occasion, we offered 'kheer' to Lord Ram, symbolising the sweetness of Delhi's development," the chief minister added.

She also said that all sections of the society were invited to take the prasad. "The previous government created bitterness by fostering conflict between the Central and Delhi governments. This budget, under the double-engine government, will pave the way for a new chapter of development in Delhi. We will work alongside the Central government to address every pain and problem Delhi faces."

Delhi will taste the sweet flavour of development under PM Modi’s leadership, CM Gupta added. Kapil Mishra, a minister in the Delhi government, said the budget session holds a historical significance.

"Today, people from diverse backgrounds, including businessmen, autorickshaw drivers, and Dalit brothers and sisters will share 'Kheer' (pudding) together. The budget will be presented tomorrow," he said.

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay extended his wishes the chief minister, and said budget represents a message of progress for Delhi. He emphasised that CM Gupta has engaged with a broad spectrum of people, from women and youths to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.

"Sweetness symbolises progress. The CM is sending a message that Delhi's development is on track. This budget reflects the voices of women, youngsters, businessmen and even colony residents, ensuring that their opinions are part of the process. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are committed to inclusive progress," he said.