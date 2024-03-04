Delhi Budget: Atishi Says Kejriwal Govt To Realise Ram Rajya Dream; Sisodia's Mother, Wife Bless Her

New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya', when she presented her maiden budget.

She presented the Delhi government's Rs 76,000 crore budget for 2024-25 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. As per the budget, the government has allocated Rs 16,396 crore for education for the financial year 2025.

'Ram Rajya', as an idea, has been cropping up in the speeches of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He has been very vocal in advocating the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. Earlier in his Republic Day speech, he said the AAP government adopted 10 principles of "Ram Rajya" and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water to people and ensuring women's safety.

She also announced the 'Mukhyamamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which women aged 18 and above will get Rs 1,000 per month. She also asserted the government is inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya. The government announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25.

Under this scheme, a woman above 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 per month, she said. For a woman to become eligible under the scheme, she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme and should not be an income taxpayer, she said. According to the final electoral roll of Delhi published in January this year, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.

She also announced that the Business Blasters scheme, which was till now being implemented in schools, will now be implemented in universities and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Last year, the AAP government allocated Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and announced nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations. The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

In her budget speech, Atishi remembered Manish Sisodia, former Delhi education minister, and Satyendar Jain, former Delhi health minister, for their roles in shaping the education and health models in New Delhi.

"This is a moment of pride that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth budget today. I am not just presenting the tenth budget but a picture of changing Delhi. (Arvind) Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realising the dream of Ram Rajya," she maintained.

Atishi proposed an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the education sector and highlighted the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the field. Under the education budget, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for training teachers, and another Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the construction of new schools and classrooms.

She proposed Rs 45 crore for the maintenance of existing classrooms and Rs 42 crore for Schools of Specialised Excellence in the 2024-25 fiscal. Atishi also announced an allocation of Rs 118 crore for sports education, Rs 1,212 crore for higher education and technical education and Rs 15 crore for "Business Blasters Senior".

The AAP government announced a budget of Rs 8,685 crore for the health sector with Rs 6,215 crore being proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities.

"Under the Delhi government, there are 38 hospitals where treatment is provided free of cost to over 81,000 OPD patients daily and 65,806 IPD patients monthly," she said.

OPD stands for the out-patient department, while the in-patient department is referred to as IPD. There are 530 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi currently, where every day, 64,000 people receive free medicines, tests, and treatment. So far, Mohalla Clinics have conducted over seven crore OPD visits, she said. 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme has saved the lives of 22,000 people, she shared.

The Delhi Minister announced a budget outlay of Rs 6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

Sisodia's Mother, Wife Bless Atishi

Before arriving at the Legislative Assembly to present her maiden Delhi budget, Atishi sought the blessings of senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's mother and wife, on Monday.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case. He had tendered his resignation from the cabinet following his arrest. Kailash Gahlot presented the budget last year.

"Every year from 2015 to 2022, I have heard Manish ji's budget speech. Today in his absence, when I am going to present the budget, I sought the blessings of Manish ji's mother and wife," she said in a post on X in Hindi.