Delhi Budget 2025: What To Expect From CM Rekha Gupta's First Budget?

New Delhi: Returning to power after 27 long years, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi is set to present its budget in the Assembly on March 25, 2025.

Even before the budget date was finalised, chief minister Rekha Gupta had started seeking suggestions from various sections of the society, including several women organisations. On Sunday, the CM held discussions with party legislators and took their suggestions, to make sure the budget aligns with the promises made to the people prior to the elections.

BJP's First Budget In Decades: What's In Store For Delhi?

A series of meetings are being held with different departments to finalise the budget. CM Gupta also met Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to ensure that there technical glitches don't mar presentation of the budget during the assembly session.

Meanwhile, speculations are abuzz about what gift will the new BJP government bestow on the people of Delhi in the first budget. The last time BJP was in power in Delhi, the government had presented a Rs 27000 crore budget in 1998, under the then CM Sahib Singh Verma. The same year the saffron party lost in the Assembly elections and was out of power.

From then till 2013-14, the Congress government ruled Delhi for 15 straight years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. In 2013-14, Congress presented a budget of Rs 37,450 crore in the Delhi assembly before being dethroned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the next polls. The AAP government lasted for only 49 days as Delhi came under the spell of President's rule in 2014. In 2015, when Arvind Kejriwal-led party returned to power in Delhi with an absolute majority, AAP government presented a budget of Rs 41,129 crore in the Assembly for 2015-16. Since then, this figure has steadily increased over the years, reaching Rs 76,000 crore in 2024-25 budget, which was presented by then Finance Minister Atishi.

What Experts Said

Now, with BJP back in power, experts have predicted that Delhi's budget could cross the Rs 80,000 crore mark, citing that every party in its first year of budget presentation announces public welfare schemes with an open heart. "The budget in Delhi Assembly could cross the figure of Rs 80,000 crore. Every new government in its first budget announces schemes for the public to meet the ambitious poll promises. Last year, the AAP government had presented a budget of Rs 76,000 crore. The new government has allocated Rs 5100 crore for the Samriddhi Yojana for women. Therefore, the budget to be presented by BJP government for the new financial year will surely cross Rs 80,000 crore," stated Naveen Gautam, political analyst.

Budget To Focus On Development And Welfare