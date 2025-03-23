Delhi Budget 2025: Doctors' Bodies Demand Increase In Healthcare Allocation

New Delhi: Ahead of the first budget session under the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led BJP government in Delhi, doctors and pharmacists associations have called for boosting the healthcare budget to improve the infrastructure and availability of medicines at the hospitals.
The budget session will commence on Monday March 24 with CM Rekha Gupta expected to present the budget, which she termed as the 'Viksit Delhi Budget', on March 25.
Dr. Radha Jain, President of the Indian Medical Association East Delhi Branch, said that there is a shortage of doctors, nursing staff and equipment in all the government hospitals of Delhi. The government should make provisions in the budget to overcome this shortage, Jain said.
“The health budget of Delhi should be increased so that the problem of manpower in hospitals is resolved and patients can get good facilities”.
Dr Jain said that leading super specialist hospitals Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, Loknayak, GB Pant and GTB Hospital have vacant posts of doctors and nurses which have gone unfulfilled over the years adding many machines have become outdated.
“Many machines are out of order, due to which it takes a long time for patients to get treatment. Distant dates are given for ultrasound and CT scan, which worsens the condition of the patient. To get treatment in government hospitals, the patient has to go and stand in line at 7 am, and then his turn comes at 10-11 am. To improve all these shortcomings, it is very important to increase the budget and fill the vacant posts in the hospital”.
Zonal head of the drug seller organization Retail Distribution Chemist Association (RDCA), Dr. Basant Goyal said that the government should make such a provision in the budget so that there is no shortage of medicines in any government hospital.
“In the last 10-11 years, there was a huge shortage of medicines in the government hospitals of Delhi. Medicines were not available to the patients, due to which they had to face problems. I demand from the government that since the same party is in power in the Centre and Delhi, why should the Delhi government not sign an MoU with the Central government under the Jan Aushadhi Project for medicines, so that the medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Centre are supplied directly to the government hospitals, so that the patients can get the right and free medicines in the government hospitals?”
Dr. Goyal further said that there was a huge shortage of ICU beds and ventilator beds in government hospitals. To overcome this shortage, the government should increase the budget of the Health Department of Delhi and make a provision to increase ICU and ventilator beds, he said.
“The number of ventilator and ICU beds in all government hospitals should be increased at least 10 times, so that ICU and ventilator beds are available to the patients when needed and their lives can be saved”.
Dr. Arun Kumar, National General Secretary of United Doctor Front, said that the Delhi government should increase the health budget, which was about 11 percent till now, to 15%.
Also, it should be ensured that doctors are paid salaries on time, he said.
“Doctors of government hospitals are not getting salaries on time, due to which they are not able to work with their full capacity and dedication,” he said.
Dr. Arun Kumar demanded that the government should make a provision in the budget to increase the salary of doctors and employees equal to the 8th Pay Commission. He further demanded that PG seats in government hospitals be increased by 30% and autonomous hospitals be converted into medical colleges.
