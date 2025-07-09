Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Patna Following Bird Hit

By Dev Raj

Patna: An IndiGo flight en route to New Delhi suffered a bird hit and had to return to the Patna airport on Wednesday morning due to vibrations in one of its engines, officials said.

The Patna – Delhi flight 6E 5009 took off from the airport at 8:28 am with 175 passengers on board. It suffered a bird hit soon after and contacted the ATC (air traffic controller) about the incident to seek permission to return. It landed back at 9:03 am, around 35 minutes after its departure.

“The incident occurred soon after the IndiGo flight had departed. It reported a bird hit at 8:42 am while on its way, and reported it to the authorities. One dead bird was also found on the runway during inspection,” Patna airport director Krishan Mohan Nehra told ETV Bharat.

Nehra said that the Approach Control Unit received a request from the aircraft that it wanted to return due to vibration in one of its engines. "A local standby was declared and the flight landed safely on runway number seven,” he added.

The airport director clarified that it was not an emergency landing and all the passengers onboard were safe, adding that the entire operations of the airport continue to be normal.

Further inspection of the bird-hit aircraft was being carried on, while alternative arrangements were being made for the Delhi-bound passengers who had returned. There is no official statement yet from Indigo Airlines regarding the incident.