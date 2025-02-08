Delhi-Based Blogger Shrutika Found Dead In Haryana, Family Brings Murder Allegations Against Boyfriend

Panipat/Sonipat: Mystery shrouds the death of a Delhi-based female blogger and social media influencer whose body was recovered from Khubru Jhal in Sonipat of Haryana on Saturday.

Reportedly, 25-year-old blogger Shrutika had been to Panipat to meet her boyfriend Sanjit and stayed at a hotel on Jatt Road on the night of February 5. After her death, Shrutika's younger sister Bhumika accused Sanjit of murdering her owing to a troubled relationship between the two. However, Sanjit told police that Shrutika jumped into the canal after a heated argument. He said he tried to save her but could not, and eventually Shrutika drowned in the canal water.

Speaking to media, Bhumika revealed that Sanjit used to have frequent fights with Shrutika, and even physically abused her. "Twenty days back, Sanjit assaulted Shrutika after a fight. Later that day, he came home to apologise. I shut the door at his face. After a few days, he again messaged Shrutika and called her to meet, citing that he was leaving for Gujarat. However, when my sister went to meet him, he snatched her ring, which was our grandmother's, and said he would sell it. The conversation between both of them stopped after this," Bhumika stated.

Bhumika said that a few days later, Sanjit again called Shruti to meet him in Panipat, just when she had plans to go to Ajmer for some work. "When Sanjit got the information, he insisted on meeting her in Panipat. At first, she refused but Sanjit somehow convinced her. After reaching Panipat, Shruti messaged me at 11PM saying that Sanjit had sold her ring. She said she would visit Rishikesh and call me from there. After this, I received no message. This was my last communication with Shrutika," she said.

Bhumika claimed that she tried reaching out to Sanjit, but even he did not pick up her call. "When both the numbers were switched off, I got suspicious," Bhumika said.

"Shrutika always used to order food from my ID, so I received notifications on my mobile phone. When we reached the last address of food delivery, police personnel were already present there. We strongly feel she was murdered by Sanjit," said Bhumika.

On Sanjit's statements that he jumped into the canal to save Shrutika, Bhumika asserted that her sister was mentally strong and wouldn't take such a drastic step. "Sanjit is responsible for Shrutika's death," Bhumika reiterated.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has filed a complaint with the police, based on which a case has been registered against Sanjit under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation and are currently examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the reason behind Shrutika's mysterious death.