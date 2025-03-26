Delhi Legislator Urges Police To Prevent Offering Of Namaaz At Public Places

New Delhi: Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh has written to Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking action to prevent inconvenience caused due to offering of namaaz at public places.

"I want to draw your attention to an important issue. In our city, offering namaaz on roads and public places disrupts traffic, causing inconvenience to the general public. Many times, due to this, ambulances, school buses and other essential services are also affected," he wrote in the letter to the Police Commissioner. Singh said people have the right to follow their religion, but it is also important to ensure that public order and traffic are not affected. "Therefore, you are requested to direct the administration to take necessary steps in the matter and ensure that religious activities are organized only at designated places and private premises,' he wrote.

Singh said namaaz should be offered either on the mosque premises or in parks near them. "Navratri is hoing to start soon and this time it coincides with Eid. We urge our Muslim brothers to savour vermicelli kheer and stay away from meat," he said.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht supported Singh and said "We are not against anyone offering namaaz. You can offer namaaz in the mosque, but do not trouble people by doing so on main roads," he said, adding meat shops should be closed be closed during Navratri keeping in mind mutual brotherhood.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter. Singh serves as the head of BJP’s Temple Cell in Delhi, which was created in 2022 to build stronger ties with priests in the city. He defeated AAP leader and former health minister Satyendar Jain by a margin 20,998 votes in the elections held last month.