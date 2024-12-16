ETV Bharat / state

Delhi BJP Leaders Stay Overnight In Slum Clusters To Address Residents' Concerns

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders stayed overnight in 1,194 slum clusters across the city as part of an outreach program to connect with the slum dwellers and address their concerns ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the party leaders stayed overnight in 1,194 slum clusters across the city to interact directly with the residents and understand their challenges.

The initiative, part of the BJP's ongoing Slum Expansion Campaign, aimed to build connections with the slum dwellers and address their concerns ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, according to a statement. During the overnight stay, the BJP leaders dined with the residents and engaged in discussions to identify the problems and possible solutions.

"BJP leaders are directly communicating with slum dwellers to understand their lives. We have learned about their struggles and the upcoming BJP government will work through DUSIB to improve their living conditions," said Sachdeva, who stayed at Rajiv Camp and Krishna Market in East Delhi. Sachdeva reiterated that the BJP's outreach is not merely an electoral exercise but a genuine effort to address the concerns of Delhi's slum population.