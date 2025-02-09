Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Writes To LG For Meeting With Party MPs, MLAs

New Delhi: A day after BJP's landslide victory in Delhi, state president Virendra Sachdeva has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena seeking time for a meeting of seven party MPs and 48 MLAs.

In his letter, Sachdeva said "As you know, elections for Delhi Assembly have been completed and new MLAs have been elected. I want to meet you on an early date with Delhi's BJP MPs and our newly elected 48 MLAs. Please allow us an appointment at an early date as per your convenience."

Earlier this afternoon, outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted her resignation letter to him.

After this, six newly elected MLAs of BJP also met LG. Among these MLAs, included Pravesh Verma, who won from New Delhi seat by defeating AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Rajkumar Chauhan, who won from Mangolpuri seat, Neeraj Basoya, winner from Kasturba Nagar, Gajendra Daral, winner from Mundka and Arvind Singh Lovely, winner from Gandhinagar. The MLAs later termed this meeting as a courtesy call.

After declaration of the Assembly election results, LG had issued an order to dissolve the seventh Assembly. Now in the coming days, after appointment of an observer by the BJP, the name of the Chief Minister will be finalised at the meeting of the Legislative Party. Till then, political activities and speculations over the new CM are likely to continue.

Meanwhile, an organisational meeting of the office bearers has been called at the BJP state office this evening. It is being said that discussions will be held on the election results.