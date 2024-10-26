Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Hospitalised 48 Hours After Taking Dip In Yamuna River

New Delhi: Around 48 hours after taking a dip in the national capital's Yamuna river, BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalised today. He was admitted to RML Nursing Home after facing skin infection and breathing difficulties.

Sachdeva, on Thursday, took a dip in the heavily polluted Yamuna River here, lashing out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his 'failure' to fulfil his promise of cleaning it by 2025.

A video of Sachdeva jumping into the river went viral, where he was seen sporting a yellow kurta while making the jump, highlight the river’s deteriorating situation ahead of the festival of Chhath Puja next week.

AAP Vs BJP: The saffron brigade has left no stone unturned in lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for engaging in an alleged scam in the name of cleaning Yamuna. The BJP had set up a stage at the Chhath Ghat with two chairs for Delhi CM Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal, and also laid out a red carpet to welcome them.

Referring to 'Sheesh Mahal', the residence used by Arvind Kejiwal for 10 years as Chief Minister, Sachdeva while speaking to ANI said, "We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in 'Sheesh Mahal' are accustomed to it. We have also arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself. If she comes, she will need two chairs. If Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the chief minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come."

They should account for the Rs 8,500 crores given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna," Sachdeva added. Responding to allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that as far as industrial waste in the Yamuna is concerned, there is no industry in Delhi.

"Industrial waste is coming from the drains of Panipat and Sonipat. This has been verified, and the NGT has said this many times. If Virendra Sachdeva is serious about this, he should talk to the Haryana government and stop industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat," he added.