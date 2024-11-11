Firing in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy Leaves 2 Injured; 4 Suspects Held

New Delhi: A shooting incident occurred on Sunday night in the Bhalswa Dairy police station area of outer North Delhi, leaving two people injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Police officials said the injured victims, identified as Arvind and Golu were shot near Mukundpur D Block, Lane No, 20, around 11.30 pm. They said that Arvind, who works in supplying lunch boxes, was on his way to a local shop to buy diapers for his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter when he got into a heated argument with a group of five men standing near the shop.

According to police, one of the men from the group opened fire at Arvind with bullets hitting his chest and thigh. Golu, who was with him, was grazed in his hand by a bullet.

Following the shooting, Arvind's wife was informed that her husband was lying in a pool of blood outside their home. She rushed to the spot, where Arvind, despite his injuries, managed to provide the names of three of the five suspects. With help from a local resident, Arvind was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and the police were alerted.

Ravina, Arvind's wife said, "He had gone to buy diapers for our daughter along with Golu. After some time, a few men came to our house and told me about the incident. I ran outside and saw Arvind lying on the road."

The Bhalswa Dairy Police have arrested four of the five accused, identified as Gela, Manish, Naveen, and Raja, all residents of Mukundpur. Police are still searching for other suspects. DCP North West, Nidhi Valson, confirmed that the police have registered a case based on Arvind's statement, and they are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the motive behind the attack.