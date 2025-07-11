ETV Bharat / state

One Dead After 3-Storey Shop Collapses Near Delhi's Azad Market

New Delhi: A man died after a three-storey shop building collapsed near Pul Mithai in North Delhi's Lohia Chowk area early on Friday, officials said. The shops were part of the Azad Market area.

Manoj Sharma,46, an employee at one of the shops housed in the building, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure. He was pulled out of the debris and taken to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was later declared dead, the official added.

He said Sharma had been an employee of the shop for nearly three decades. Officials said that a truck parked in front of the building was also severely damaged.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the building collapse near Mithai Pull at Lohia Chowk was received at 1:56 am. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. By 6:50 am, fire officials reported that the "ground-plus-two (G+2) structure comprising three shops and godowns had collapsed".