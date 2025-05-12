Delhi Assembly Session To Begin On May 13, School Fee Regulation Bill Likely To Be Passed

New Delhi: A special two-day Delhi Assembly session will begin Tuesday, May 13, at 2 PM. The session will see the introduction of ‘Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025’ as previously stated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government, aimed to regulate arbitrary fee structures in the national capital’s schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood had previously claimed that the new bill seeks to provide relief to parents and students in Delhi's 1,677 private schools, addressing the lack of specific rules for fee increases in the previous act.

The Delhi cabinet approved the draft bill on April 29. The proposed legislation will establish a three-tier committee system to regulate fee hikes.

The three-tier system:

School Level Fee Regulation Committee: Comprising parents (selected via draw), the school principal, and three teachers, with the school director as an observer. This committee will decide on fee increases for a three-year period based on 18 criteria, including school grade, teacher pay scales, and available facilities. The respective committees must be formed by July 31 and submit its report within 30 days.

District Level Committee: If the school-level committee fails to reach a decision within 30 days, the matter will be escalated to this committee. It will include the Deputy Director of Education (chairperson), a chartered accountant, two teachers (selected via draw), and two parents. This committee will review appeals and submit its report within 30 to 45 days.

State Level Committee: In case of no consensus at the district level, the issue will be referred to a state-level committee, chaired by a representative appointed by the Education Ministry. The seven-member committee will also include educationists, a chartered accountant, and, representatives from private schools, parents, and the Additional Director of Education.

The bill also proposes penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for schools that increase fees without obtaining the necessary permission. The upcoming assembly session will focus on passing this bill to enact it into law.