Delhi Assembly Session From Feb 24; Speaker, Deputy Speaker To Be Elected, CAG Reports To Be Tabled

New Delhi: The newly-formed BJP government in Delhi has scheduled the first session of the state assembly from February 24 to 27, with a break for Maha Shivratri. The session will see the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, to be conducted by the Pro-tem Speaker appointed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, BJP legislator Vijender Gupta confirmed.

During the session, the Delhi government is expected to table 14 reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), highlighting financial irregularities in various departments under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired her first cabinet meeting on Thursday, where the decision to convene the assembly session was formalised. Addressing the media post the meeting, she stated that presenting the CAG reports would be a priority.

Rekha Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on February 19, took oath as chief minister on February 22 at a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gupta. Six ministers, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, were also sworn in.

After assuming office, Gupta visited the Delhi Secretariat before launching the 'Yamuna River Clean-up' drive at Kashmiri Gate, where she participated in the traditional Yamuna Aarti. Later in the evening, her cabinet approved the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi.

Sources indicate that BJP leader Vijender Gupta is the frontrunner for the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s post. An experienced legislator, he had previously raised concerns over the delayed tabling of the CAG reports under the AAP government, even moving to court on the matter.