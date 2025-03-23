Delhi Assembly Proceedings Goes Digital; Joins E-Vidhan Platform

New Delhi: In an effort to digitalise the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Government of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The signing took place in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. This move marks a significant step towards modernizing legislative processes, with the Delhi Assembly set to transition into a fully paperless system.

Earlier on February 18, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, launched the e-Vidhan Sabha Application (NeVA) for the Legislative Assembly session at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Dehradun.

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under the "Digital India Programme" of the Government of India which aims to make the functioning of all the State Legislatures paperless by transforming them into 'Digital House'. The NeVA project, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary concept of 'One Nation, One Application,' is a significant step towards making the Assembly proceedings entirely paperless, which will benefit legislatures and assemblies.

As per the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is a Unicode-compliant software developed to make all legislative body work and data available online for usage by both citizens and Assembly members. NeVA also includes a website and a mobile app.

This software allows for simple access to many documents such as the list of questions, list of businesses, and reports, among others. NeVA also embodies the concept of 'One Nation, One Application' with the objective of Cloud First and Mobile First to serve Members FIRST. PM Modi proposed a 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' in November 2021.