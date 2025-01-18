ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Polls: Triangular Fight In New Delhi Constituency

New Delhi: With the announcement of Delhi Assembly elections for 70 seats, the stage is set for a triangular battle among three political parties-- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Out of the 70 constituencies, the New Delhi seat has turned into a high profile fight, since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former MP Parvesh Verma and former MP Sandeep Dikshit filed their candidature.

An electrifying contest among incumbent MLA of New Delhi Assembly seat, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit is witness as former CM Kejriwal has contested from this seat for the last three elections, 2013, 2015 and 2020. In his debut poll battle in the year 2013, Kejriwal emerged as a giant killer after defeating Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and took over Delhi CM post for the first time with the support of Congress party.

Since then Congress never came back on the power corridor in the National Capital, even it could not manage to win a single assembly seat in the past two elections which were held in the 2015 and 2020.

In the 2013 poll in this constituency, three prominent candidates, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress’s Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Vijender Gupta, had contested and AAP won this seat by 53.46 per cent votes. Similarly, in 2015, Kejriwal again defeated BJP’s firebrand leader Nupur Sharma by getting 64.34 percent votes this time he got 10 per cent more votes, while Congress candidate Kiran Walia hardly managed to get 5.37 per cent votes.

In 2020, again the AAP’s Kejriwal won in this constituency by defeating his arch rival BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and INC’s Romesh Sabharwal by managing 61.10 per cent votes over his opponents.

It is the fourth time when Kejriwal has filed his nomination from the same assembly seat but it would not be cakewalk for him this time as two seasoned leaders are in the fray.

The constituency is located in the centre of the City. Connaught Place, Lutyens area and some government flats come under this area.