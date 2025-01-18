Delhi Assembly Polls: Triangular Fight In New Delhi Constituency

New Delhi: With the announcement of Delhi Assembly elections for 70 seats, the stage is set for a triangular battle among three political parties-- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Out of the 70 constituencies, the New Delhi seat has turned into a high profile fight, since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former MP Parvesh Verma and former MP Sandeep Dikshit filed their candidature.
An electrifying contest among incumbent MLA of New Delhi Assembly seat, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit is witness as former CM Kejriwal has contested from this seat for the last three elections, 2013, 2015 and 2020. In his debut poll battle in the year 2013, Kejriwal emerged as a giant killer after defeating Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit and took over Delhi CM post for the first time with the support of Congress party.
Since then Congress never came back on the power corridor in the National Capital, even it could not manage to win a single assembly seat in the past two elections which were held in the 2015 and 2020.
In the 2013 poll in this constituency, three prominent candidates, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress’s Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Vijender Gupta, had contested and AAP won this seat by 53.46 per cent votes. Similarly, in 2015, Kejriwal again defeated BJP’s firebrand leader Nupur Sharma by getting 64.34 percent votes this time he got 10 per cent more votes, while Congress candidate Kiran Walia hardly managed to get 5.37 per cent votes.
In 2020, again the AAP’s Kejriwal won in this constituency by defeating his arch rival BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and INC’s Romesh Sabharwal by managing 61.10 per cent votes over his opponents.
It is the fourth time when Kejriwal has filed his nomination from the same assembly seat but it would not be cakewalk for him this time as two seasoned leaders are in the fray.
The constituency is located in the centre of the City. Connaught Place, Lutyens area and some government flats come under this area.
Sheila Dikshit was the three times Chief Minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013, as she represented the Gole Market Assembly twice and New Delhi constituency in 2008. Dikshit lost the election in 2013 against Arvind Kejriwal.
Taking to social media X, Arvind Kejriwal recently wrote, “Poor Parvesh Verma is trying his best to get disqualified but the Election Commission just doesn’t agree.”
Just after filing his nomination, Kejriwal posted, “Filed my nomination from New Delhi. The love and blessings given by the people of Delhi in the last 10 years have given me the strength and inspiration to work with full dedication and spirit of service. I have full faith that the people of Delhi will choose the politics of work this time too.”
After his nomination, Parvesh Verma posted on X, “I am extremely grateful to all of you for the huge crowd that turned up during my nomination from New Delhi Assembly. Your support is an inspiration for me and further strengthens my commitment towards public service.”
This time in the Delhi Assembly election, former CM Sahib Singh Verma’s son Parvesh Verma from BJP and former CM Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit are contesting against former CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit recently told media persons that the people are disappointed with the AAP government. “I am looking at the photos and videos of the morning after returning from the election campaign. Today was an emotional day for me. I cannot describe in words the love that the people have given to the Congress Party, me and my Amma. I will always be grateful for your trust and support.”
The Assembly polls in Delhi will be held in a single phase for 70 constituencies on February 5, and counting of votes will be done on February 8.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20, The date before which the election will be completed is February 10.
Read more: