Delhiites to Observe Dry Days As Liquor Shops Closed on February 3-5 and 8

Delhi excise commissioner issued notification announcing "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on day of voting day in Delhi and counting day.

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 7:53 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the city from February 3 to 5, the voting day, and on February 8 when the results would be declared.

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day.

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm on February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls.

"During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.

The statement emphasized that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, as well as any hotels regardless of the type of liquor licenses they hold, should be prohibited from serving alcohol. This aims to maintain consistency in regulations concerning the possession and supply of liquor across various establishments.

