Delhi Polls: Can BJP Win Over Dalit Voters Amid Intense Competition?

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, with polling scheduled for February 5 and results to be declared on February 8.

The BJP which has been out of power for more than two decades has launched an aggressive campaign to remove the Aam Aadmi Party. To achieve this, the BJP is focusing on slum dwellers and Dalit vote banks, who play a crucial role in the assembly elections.

Delhi has 70 assembly seats, with 12 reserved for Scheduled Castes, who constitute more than 20% of the voters.

Earlier, the Congress party had strong support from Dalits and slum dwellers in Delhi. However, after Arvind Kejriwal’s entry, they shifted their loyalty to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This was mainly due to the Aam Aadmi Party’s populist schemes. In the last assembly elections, the AAP won all 12 reserved seats.

BJP Eyes Dalit Votes

In Delhi's political circle, there is a popular saying that the party which wins the majority of reserved seats forms the government. This is evident with the way political parties are trying to woo Dalit voters.

The BJP is trying to win over Dalit voters by sending workers to connect with them in areas where they live. They've also started a special program to reach out to Dalits and people living in slum areas.

Mohanlal Giraha, President of Delhi BJP SC Morcha, is confident that Dalit voters and people living in slum areas will support the BJP this time. He says people have seen how the AAP and Congress have governed, and now they'll choose the BJP. He said that the party kept this factor in mind while distributing tickets

Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma launched their campaign from the Valmiki Temple

Before filing his nomination for the assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal visited the Valmiki Temple in Mandir Marg. This move was seen as his effort to win over the Dalit voters. He also visited Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place where he met devotees.