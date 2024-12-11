Kejriwal Dismisses Alliance Speculations Ahead Of Delhi Polls, AAP Confirms Solo Contest

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. His remarks came amid speculation about a tie-up between the two INDIA bloc partners for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 2025.

"There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress," Kejriwal stated in a post on X, reiterating his earlier position. the AAP supremo emphasised that the party would contest the elections on its own strength.

Kejriwal's comments followed media reports suggesting a potential collaboration between the AAP and Congress. The reports gained traction after the Congress cancelled its 'Nyay Chaupal' event, which was set to feature senior leader Rahul Gandhi as the culmination of the party's 'Nyay Yatra' campaign in Delhi.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai amid rising calls within the INDIA bloc to appoint West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the grouping's leader, replacing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Neither AAP nor Kejriwal commented on the agenda of the meeting.

Congress insiders hinted that they are focusing on reviving their organisational strength in Delhi. "We are working at the grassroots level and are confident of making an impact in the elections," a Congress source said.

The AAP has already announced 31 candidates in two lists, with the remaining names expected soon. "Our candidates represent Delhi's aspirations and will continue to deliver good governance," said an AAP leader.

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is determined to end AAP's dominance. "The people of Delhi are tired of AAp's false promises. This time, they will vote for change," said a BJP spokesperson.

In the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, AAP secured 67 and 62 seats respectively, leaving Congress without any representation.