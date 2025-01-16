Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: Discounts Offered To Boost Voter Turnout

New Delhi: Various Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones have taken several steps to encourage voters to participate in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Voting in Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5 while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. According to MCD officials, Karol Bagh Zone has rolled a 'Democracy Discount' initiative to encourage voters for Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 following which this zone has taken a unique and patriotic initiative across assembly constituencies 23, 24, 25.

Over 500 guest houses, 30 restaurants and 32 sweet shops under the jurisdiction of Karol Bagh Zone have announced a special 'Democracy Discount' in coordination with the Public Health Department, MCD officials said.

This exclusive discount, ranging from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, will be offered to individuals who exercise their democratic right to vote. To avail of the offer, voters must provide proof of voting by showing the indelible ink mark on their index finger, MCD officials informed.

Informing about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Abhishek Kumar Mishra said, “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. With the Democracy Discount, we hope to inspire more people to take part in the electoral process and make their voices heard. Every vote counts, and this initiative is our way of thanking voters for their commitment."

The residents of constituencies 23, 24, and 25 have been urged to take advantage of this opportunity and make their vote count in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections.

In an effort to encourage voter turnout, particularly among first-time voters, MCD Rohini Zone has announced that voters will receive a 25 per cent discount at select eating establishments, guest houses, and cinema halls in the Rohini Zone. The offer is applicable at identified eating establishments, guest houses, and cinema halls within the Rohini Zone.

MCD officials said that the aim of the initiative is to motivate voter turnout and encourage more residents to actively participate in the democratic process.