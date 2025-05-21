ETV Bharat / state

Portrait Of Veer Savarkar To Be Installed In Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: A portrait of Veer Savarkar will be installed at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

A resolution on it was passed unanimously passed at the General Purpose Committee meeting of the House chaired by Speaker Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday. Apart from Veer Savarkar, the portraits of Madan Mohan Malviya and Maharishi Dayanand Sarasswati will also be installed in the Assembly.

Gupta said the decision is an important step towards honouring the unique contribution of the great personalities in India's freedom struggle, social reforms and educational awakening. "The initiative is not only meant to make their inspirational thoughts and works permanent, but also follows the tradition of the Assembly under which pictures of freedom fighters have been installed on its premises," he said.