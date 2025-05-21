Portrait Of Veer Savarkar To Be Installed In Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: A portrait of Veer Savarkar will be installed at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
A resolution on it was passed unanimously passed at the General Purpose Committee meeting of the House chaired by Speaker Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday. Apart from Veer Savarkar, the portraits of Madan Mohan Malviya and Maharishi Dayanand Sarasswati will also be installed in the Assembly.
Gupta said the decision is an important step towards honouring the unique contribution of the great personalities in India's freedom struggle, social reforms and educational awakening. "The initiative is not only meant to make their inspirational thoughts and works permanent, but also follows the tradition of the Assembly under which pictures of freedom fighters have been installed on its premises," he said.
The proposal to install the portraits was brought by Abhay Verma, member of the General Purpose Committee. He said the three great personalities were pioneers in bringing revolutionary changes in the field of nation building, social consciousness and education. "Installing their pictures on the Assembly premises will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will encourage patriotism, service and democratic values," he said.
Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Zubair Ahmed, Manoj Kumar Shaukeen, Rajkumar Bhatia, Tilak Ram Gupta and Veer Singh Dhingan were also present in the meeting of the committee.