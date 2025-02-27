ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Forms Public Accounts Committee To Probe CAG Report On Liquor Policy

New Delhi: After discussing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday constituted a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate the findings.

The committee will submit its report within three months on the financial irregularities and other discrepancies highlighted in the CAG report. Additionally, the Excise Department has been directed to submit an action report within a month regarding the new liquor policy introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Major Findings of the CAG Report

The CAG report revealed that the new liquor policy caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the government treasury. It also noted that key decisions regarding the policy were made without informing the cabinet of the then government or the Lieutenant Governor.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report in the Assembly, leading to a two-day discussion. On Thursday, Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the CAG audit report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi had exposed serious irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the AAP government.