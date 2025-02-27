Delhi Assembly Forms Public Accounts Committee To Probe CAG Report On Liquor Policy

New Delhi: After discussing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday constituted a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate the findings.
The committee will submit its report within three months on the financial irregularities and other discrepancies highlighted in the CAG report. Additionally, the Excise Department has been directed to submit an action report within a month regarding the new liquor policy introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Major Findings of the CAG Report
The CAG report revealed that the new liquor policy caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the government treasury. It also noted that key decisions regarding the policy were made without informing the cabinet of the then government or the Lieutenant Governor.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report in the Assembly, leading to a two-day discussion. On Thursday, Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the CAG audit report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi had exposed serious irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the AAP government.
Government Treasury Suffered Huge Losses
Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the report detailed how private companies benefited illegally at the expense of government revenue. The audit, covering 2017-2021, uncovered irregularities such as:
- Granting of licenses without proper procedures.
- Lack of transparency in IMFL pricing (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor).
- Inadequate quality control measures.
- Weak regulatory oversight.
- Poor enforcement of excise laws.
- Speaker's statement on the investigation.
Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the CAG has calculated a revenue loss of Rs 2,002 crore due to the policy. He acknowledged concerns raised by Assembly members during the discussion and stressed the need for an immediate investigation to hold those responsible accountable.
"As per parliamentary procedure, this report will be thoroughly examined by the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The committee will submit its report within three months. As a first step, I have instructed the Assembly Secretariat to send the report to the relevant departments for comments. Additionally, the Excise Department must submit a detailed response within a month," Gupta stated.
Read more: CAG Report Reveals Rs 2,002 Crore Revenue Loss Due To AAP Govt Liquor Policy