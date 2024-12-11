Cong-AAP Alliance Will Make No Difference, BJP Will Form Govt In Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Soon after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out chances of an alliance with the Congress for the Assembly elections, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva said that coalition will not make any difference in the saffron party's electoral prospects, alleging that the AAP supremo and lies are friends.

"We don't know who trusts Arvind Kejriwal. He and lies are friends. Whether there will be an alliance or not, does not matter to the BJP because our party is going to form the government in Delhi," Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president said.

Earlier taking to his X handle, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will fight this election in Delhi on its own. There is no possibility of an alliance with Congress."

This statement came following speculations of Congress and AAP being in the final stages of talks for an alliance in the Delhi elections. Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress committee president Devendra Yadav criticised AAP and Kejriwal over the law and order situation in Delhi. He said that Kejriwal should demand resignation of Delhi CM Atishi just like he had sought resignation of former CM Sheila Dixit in the wake of Nirbhaya case.

The Delhi Congress president further alleged that women are bearing the brunt of rising crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Elections in 70-member Delhi Assembly are expected to be held in early 2025. In the previous Assembly elections in 2020, AAP won 62 seats and the BJP bagged eight seats but Congress, despite being in power for 15 consecutive years here, failed to win any seats.