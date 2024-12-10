Kejriwal Announces Five Guarantees For Auto Drivers Ahead Of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lunch with the family members of an auto driver and announced five guarantees for them.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo promised Rs 10 lakh insurance for the auto drivers of Delhi and Rs 1 lakh assistance for their daughter's marriage. The auto drivers will also be given Rs 2500 twice a year for purchasing uniforms. This apart, the Delhi government will also bear the cost of coaching classes of their children. All assistance will be sent directly to the bank accounts of the auto drivers, he assured.

Notably, the AAP has intensified its preparations for the upcoming polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal is currently engaged in strengthening relations with the city's auto drivers.

Kejriwal said that AAP has an old and strong relationship with the auto drivers. In the previous elections in 2013, 2015 and 2020, the auto drivers had supported the party in a massive manner. This time too, the party plans to retain this support.

In the last three months, AAP has organised two important programmes for auto drivers, in which an attempt was made to listen to their problems and find solutions.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had invited the auto drivers to his residence for tea and held discussions with them. Kejriwal said, "Sharing our happiness and sorrow is very special for me and we have always supported each other."

Presently, the party is seeking feedback from auto drivers on how beneficial the existing schemes have proved to be for them. For instance, effort is on to understand how the electricity and water waiver bills have helped them, how treatment facilities in hospitals benefitted them and how well their children are getting educated in government schools. Also, the party is trying to assess how facilities in the transport sector have improved.