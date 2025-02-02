ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 'Projection Mapping Show', 'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R. Alice Vaz appealed the voters to exercise their franchise to uphold the country's democratic values.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate
'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer held a unique initiative at the iconic India Gate in the capital for voter awareness on Sunday.

The 'Projection Mapping Show' and 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' were organized by the Delhi CEO Office at India Gate, which aimed to motivate voters and ensure their active participation in the democratic process.

During the campaign, scenes, messages and lights related to electoral awareness were showcased all over India Gate. The program saw active participation of citizens, who gathered in large numbers to see this unique show.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate
'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India Hridesh Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R. Alice Vaz, and DM/DEO of New Delhi Sunny Kumar Singh were present in this program. On the occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer said that democracy is strengthened only when the voice of every citizen is heard and every vote is cast. He appealed to all eligible voters to vote on the election day on February 5.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate
'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' was also organized on Sunday to increase voter awareness in Delhi.

This unique drive started at 2 pm from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, India Gate. The rally of classic cars also showcased the message of India's democratic values and the importance of voting. The aim of the vintage drive was to attract the attention of the general public and highlight the importance of every vote.

'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate
'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

As the election day is approaching, the Chief Electoral Officer Office of Delhi has appealed to all citizens to check their name in the voter list, get information about the designated polling station and ensure smooth voting.

Read more:

  1. 'Modi's Guarantee': PM Modi Woos Middle-Class Voters, Citing Budget Ahead Of Delhi Polls
  2. Delhi Elections | Watch: Kejriwal Alleges BJP 'Organising Attacks' On AAP Workers, Launches X Campaign 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer held a unique initiative at the iconic India Gate in the capital for voter awareness on Sunday.

The 'Projection Mapping Show' and 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' were organized by the Delhi CEO Office at India Gate, which aimed to motivate voters and ensure their active participation in the democratic process.

During the campaign, scenes, messages and lights related to electoral awareness were showcased all over India Gate. The program saw active participation of citizens, who gathered in large numbers to see this unique show.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate
'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India Hridesh Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R. Alice Vaz, and DM/DEO of New Delhi Sunny Kumar Singh were present in this program. On the occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer said that democracy is strengthened only when the voice of every citizen is heard and every vote is cast. He appealed to all eligible voters to vote on the election day on February 5.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate
'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' was also organized on Sunday to increase voter awareness in Delhi.

This unique drive started at 2 pm from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, India Gate. The rally of classic cars also showcased the message of India's democratic values and the importance of voting. The aim of the vintage drive was to attract the attention of the general public and highlight the importance of every vote.

'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate
'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

As the election day is approaching, the Chief Electoral Officer Office of Delhi has appealed to all citizens to check their name in the voter list, get information about the designated polling station and ensure smooth voting.

Read more:

  1. 'Modi's Guarantee': PM Modi Woos Middle-Class Voters, Citing Budget Ahead Of Delhi Polls
  2. Delhi Elections | Watch: Kejriwal Alleges BJP 'Organising Attacks' On AAP Workers, Launches X Campaign 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI VOTERS AWARENESS INDIA GATEDELHI ASSEMBLY ELLECTION 2025VOTERS AWARENESS PROGRAM IN DELHIDELHI ELECTION VOTING AWARENESSINDIA GATE DELHI ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.