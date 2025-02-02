Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 'Projection Mapping Show', 'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer held a unique initiative at the iconic India Gate in the capital for voter awareness on Sunday.

The 'Projection Mapping Show' and 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' were organized by the Delhi CEO Office at India Gate, which aimed to motivate voters and ensure their active participation in the democratic process.

During the campaign, scenes, messages and lights related to electoral awareness were showcased all over India Gate. The program saw active participation of citizens, who gathered in large numbers to see this unique show.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India Hridesh Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R. Alice Vaz, and DM/DEO of New Delhi Sunny Kumar Singh were present in this program. On the occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer said that democracy is strengthened only when the voice of every citizen is heard and every vote is cast. He appealed to all eligible voters to vote on the election day on February 5.

'Projection Mapping Show' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' was also organized on Sunday to increase voter awareness in Delhi.

This unique drive started at 2 pm from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, India Gate. The rally of classic cars also showcased the message of India's democratic values and the importance of voting. The aim of the vintage drive was to attract the attention of the general public and highlight the importance of every vote.

'Vintage Drive For Voter Awareness' Held At India Gate (ETV Bharat)

As the election day is approaching, the Chief Electoral Officer Office of Delhi has appealed to all citizens to check their name in the voter list, get information about the designated polling station and ensure smooth voting.