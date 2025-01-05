Kalkaji BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Apologises After 'Like Priyanka Gandhi's Cheeks...' Remark

New Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday apologised for making derogatory remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi after the grand old party accused him of being "anti-women".

Earlier on Saturday, Bidhuri, who has been fielded from the Kalkaji segment in Delhi Assembly elections, had said that if he wins then he will build the road of his constituency like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi".

The BJP leader's statement, which also went viral on social media, triggered a political backlash with Congress leaders accusing the BJP of having an anti-woman mentality. Also, Congress lodged a complaint against Bidhuri at the National Commission for Women.

On Sunday, Bidhuri said that he apologises if his statement has hurt anyone.

In the video, Bidhuri can be heard saying, "Lalu Yadav had once claimed that he would build the roads of Bihar like Hema Malini's cheeks but he failed to fulfill his promise. However, I assure you that the way we have developed the roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, every road of Kalkaji will be constructed like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

'The BJP leader's statement has once again revealed the saffron party's anti-women mentality. The remarks against Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but reveals his mentality about women. What else can be expected from a man who has abused his fellow MP in the House and has not received any punishment? This is the real face of BJP. Will BJP's women leaders, women development minister, (JP) Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this cheap language and thinking? Infact Modiji himself is the father of such anti-women, cheap language who uses words like 'Mangalsutra' and 'Mujra'. What else can his leaders say? They should apologise for this cheap thinking," Supriya Srinet, Congress leader said.

After being declared as a candidate from Kalkaji, a bag distribution program was organised by Bidhuri in the Sudhar Camp of Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Saturday. Here bags were distributed to school children.

Addressing at the programme, Bidhuri, had said that the people of the country are upset with the Gandhi family, who ruled for a long time and caused immense harm to the country. "India has been divided because of Congress. These people don't have any issues and are just beating around the bush. I talk about development.''