ETV Bharat / state

Kalkaji BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Apologises After 'Like Priyanka Gandhi's Cheeks...' Remark

Ramesh Bidhuri, fielded against CM Atishi from Kalkaji, said he will build roads like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks if elected.

Kalkaji BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Apologises After 'Like Priyanka Gandhi's Cheeks...' Remark
Ramesh Bidhuri interacting with voters of Kalkaji (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday apologised for making derogatory remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi after the grand old party accused him of being "anti-women".

Earlier on Saturday, Bidhuri, who has been fielded from the Kalkaji segment in Delhi Assembly elections, had said that if he wins then he will build the road of his constituency like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi".

The BJP leader's statement, which also went viral on social media, triggered a political backlash with Congress leaders accusing the BJP of having an anti-woman mentality. Also, Congress lodged a complaint against Bidhuri at the National Commission for Women.

On Sunday, Bidhuri said that he apologises if his statement has hurt anyone.

In the video, Bidhuri can be heard saying, "Lalu Yadav had once claimed that he would build the roads of Bihar like Hema Malini's cheeks but he failed to fulfill his promise. However, I assure you that the way we have developed the roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, every road of Kalkaji will be constructed like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

'The BJP leader's statement has once again revealed the saffron party's anti-women mentality. The remarks against Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but reveals his mentality about women. What else can be expected from a man who has abused his fellow MP in the House and has not received any punishment? This is the real face of BJP. Will BJP's women leaders, women development minister, (JP) Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this cheap language and thinking? Infact Modiji himself is the father of such anti-women, cheap language who uses words like 'Mangalsutra' and 'Mujra'. What else can his leaders say? They should apologise for this cheap thinking," Supriya Srinet, Congress leader said.

After being declared as a candidate from Kalkaji, a bag distribution program was organised by Bidhuri in the Sudhar Camp of Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Saturday. Here bags were distributed to school children.

Addressing at the programme, Bidhuri, had said that the people of the country are upset with the Gandhi family, who ruled for a long time and caused immense harm to the country. "India has been divided because of Congress. These people don't have any issues and are just beating around the bush. I talk about development.''

Read more

  1. Delhi Polls: Kalkaji Seat Heats Up As BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Enters Fray Against CM Atishi
  2. AAP Accuses Congress Of Colluding With BJP For Delhi Polls, Threatens INDIA Alliance Split

New Delhi: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday apologised for making derogatory remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi after the grand old party accused him of being "anti-women".

Earlier on Saturday, Bidhuri, who has been fielded from the Kalkaji segment in Delhi Assembly elections, had said that if he wins then he will build the road of his constituency like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi".

The BJP leader's statement, which also went viral on social media, triggered a political backlash with Congress leaders accusing the BJP of having an anti-woman mentality. Also, Congress lodged a complaint against Bidhuri at the National Commission for Women.

On Sunday, Bidhuri said that he apologises if his statement has hurt anyone.

In the video, Bidhuri can be heard saying, "Lalu Yadav had once claimed that he would build the roads of Bihar like Hema Malini's cheeks but he failed to fulfill his promise. However, I assure you that the way we have developed the roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, every road of Kalkaji will be constructed like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

'The BJP leader's statement has once again revealed the saffron party's anti-women mentality. The remarks against Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but reveals his mentality about women. What else can be expected from a man who has abused his fellow MP in the House and has not received any punishment? This is the real face of BJP. Will BJP's women leaders, women development minister, (JP) Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this cheap language and thinking? Infact Modiji himself is the father of such anti-women, cheap language who uses words like 'Mangalsutra' and 'Mujra'. What else can his leaders say? They should apologise for this cheap thinking," Supriya Srinet, Congress leader said.

After being declared as a candidate from Kalkaji, a bag distribution program was organised by Bidhuri in the Sudhar Camp of Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Saturday. Here bags were distributed to school children.

Addressing at the programme, Bidhuri, had said that the people of the country are upset with the Gandhi family, who ruled for a long time and caused immense harm to the country. "India has been divided because of Congress. These people don't have any issues and are just beating around the bush. I talk about development.''

Read more

  1. Delhi Polls: Kalkaji Seat Heats Up As BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Enters Fray Against CM Atishi
  2. AAP Accuses Congress Of Colluding With BJP For Delhi Polls, Threatens INDIA Alliance Split

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMESH BIDHURIPRIYANKA GANDHIPRIYANKA GANDHI CHEEKSDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.